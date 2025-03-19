Several Popular Frozen Meals Have Been Recalled. Here's What To Know

If it seems like there's a new food recall every week, you're not imagining it. Food recalls have been on the rise lately, affecting consumers throughout the United States. The latest recall comes from Nestlé USA, which has discovered wood-like material in specific batches of four of its Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meal products: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna.

The affected batches were produced between August 2024 and March 2025. If you think you own product affected by this recall, head to the official Nestlé website to check the affected batch numbers and compare it to the number found on the side of your meal's box. If you've already eaten the recalled food: remain calm, assess your health to make sure you're not showing any worrisome symptoms, and dispose whatever is left of the product. If you haven't consumed the food yet, you can go to the store where you bought the frozen meal and ask for a refund. And if you want more information, or you'd like to report a problem with your meal, you can also call the number provided on the company's website.