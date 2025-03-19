Several Popular Frozen Meals Have Been Recalled. Here's What To Know
If it seems like there's a new food recall every week, you're not imagining it. Food recalls have been on the rise lately, affecting consumers throughout the United States. The latest recall comes from Nestlé USA, which has discovered wood-like material in specific batches of four of its Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meal products: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna.
The affected batches were produced between August 2024 and March 2025. If you think you own product affected by this recall, head to the official Nestlé website to check the affected batch numbers and compare it to the number found on the side of your meal's box. If you've already eaten the recalled food: remain calm, assess your health to make sure you're not showing any worrisome symptoms, and dispose whatever is left of the product. If you haven't consumed the food yet, you can go to the store where you bought the frozen meal and ask for a refund. And if you want more information, or you'd like to report a problem with your meal, you can also call the number provided on the company's website.
Nestlé's previous food recalls
This isn't the first time Nestlé has had to issue a food recall in the United States. In 2023, the company recalled its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar because of potential wood fragments discovered in batches of the product. Given that wood-like material is also the culprit of the current recall, this is particularly unsettling.
The company also had to recall over 90,000 thousands of pounds of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals in December 2020 after pieces of white hard plastic were found in them. The pieces were thought to have come from a broken conveyor belt in the factory. Before that, pieces of glass were found in several chicken-based products in 2016. This incident resulted in the recall of around 267,000 pounds of food.
There are many ways in which defective foods are discovered, and customers reporting problems is one of the most important ones. Nestlé probably wouldn't have realized its products contained the wood-like material if it weren't for these reports (worryingly, one of them might have involved a choking incident). Reports were also crucial to identifying issues in some previous Nestlé recalls. If you discover something is wrong with a meal, don't hesitate to contact the company, or even the FDA.