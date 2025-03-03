Seafood Recalls That Affected Millions

Protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and B, and low in fat—the health benefits of consuming seafood are plentiful. From shrimp to salmon to canned tuna, experts say routinely incorporating seafood into your diet is an excellent way to eat healthy, protect your heart against disease and up your brain function. In fact, health experts recommend most adults eat at least 8 ounces of seafood a week. According to the latest reports, seafood is the chosen dish on Americans' plates at least once a week on average, higher than previous years.

Despite the rising trend and numerous health benefits, the downside of loading your diet with fish, shellfish, mollusks, and crustaceans is that seafood is often the source of recalls in the United States. Over a 20 year period beginning in 2002, nearly 2,500 recalls by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) were for seafood products. Even more recently seafood recalls have dominated headlines. Canned tuna and Costco-sold salmon aren't alone; food recalls have actually been on the rise the last few years. Organizational changes at the FDA and tightening regulations after they had loosened during the COVID-19 pandemic has made the recall process more stringent, revealing and forcing a 20% increase in food-related recalls between 2020 and 2023. Let's take a look at some of the largest seafood recalls that date back to the 1980s.