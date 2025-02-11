Why Canned Tuna Is Being Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Store Chains

First consumers were told to toss frozen taquitos, then pancakes and waffles, and even Lay's potato chips. Now, canned tuna is at the center of the latest food recall.

Tri-Union Seafoods, manufacturer of a number of canned tuna brands sold at various grocery chains, has chosen to voluntarily recall several lots of its canned tuna products. The manufacturer was notified by its supplier that a defect with the canned tuna's "easy open" pull tab lid could affect the product's seal. The defect could lead to spoilage over time, leaks, or even worse, contamination with Clostridium botulinum (commonly known as botulin).

Per the World Health Organization, botulin can cause serious food poisoning which can lead to death. Botulism can cause respiratory failure, blurred vision, dry mouth, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and many other serious symptoms. Although the illness can't be transferred from person to person, it can be contracted from contaminated food. Symptoms usually show within 12 to 36 hours or up to 8 days after ingestion.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled tuna products, but Tri-Union Seafoods has urged that consumers toss the products regardless of whether they smell or look spoiled. Here's what you need to look for when it comes to the tuna you have at home.