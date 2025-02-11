Why Canned Tuna Is Being Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Store Chains
First consumers were told to toss frozen taquitos, then pancakes and waffles, and even Lay's potato chips. Now, canned tuna is at the center of the latest food recall.
Tri-Union Seafoods, manufacturer of a number of canned tuna brands sold at various grocery chains, has chosen to voluntarily recall several lots of its canned tuna products. The manufacturer was notified by its supplier that a defect with the canned tuna's "easy open" pull tab lid could affect the product's seal. The defect could lead to spoilage over time, leaks, or even worse, contamination with Clostridium botulinum (commonly known as botulin).
Per the World Health Organization, botulin can cause serious food poisoning which can lead to death. Botulism can cause respiratory failure, blurred vision, dry mouth, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and many other serious symptoms. Although the illness can't be transferred from person to person, it can be contracted from contaminated food. Symptoms usually show within 12 to 36 hours or up to 8 days after ingestion.
No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled tuna products, but Tri-Union Seafoods has urged that consumers toss the products regardless of whether they smell or look spoiled. Here's what you need to look for when it comes to the tuna you have at home.
How to know if you have the recalled tuna
The recalled tuna products from Tri-Union Seafoods were sold at major supermarkets like H-E-B and Trader Joe's. The tuna was sold under the H-E-B label in Texas and under the Trader Joe's label in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.
Shoppers at Costco locations in Florida and Georgia should toss out the 7-ounce cans of Genova label tuna, if they bought it. Shoppers who bought the same brand's 5-ounce can of tuna at Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and other retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas should also dispose of the product.
Plus, anyone who bought canned tuna under the Van Camp's label in Walmart stores or other retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey should also consider tossing out the product. Per the recall notice, there are specific can codes and "Best if Used By" dates on the cans affected by the recall.
If you find that you do have one of the recalled cans, you can return it to where you purchased it from for a full refund or you can contact Tri-Union Seafoods. The manufacturer has offered to send "a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product." Reach out to Tri-Union Seafoods via email at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or call 833-374-0171.