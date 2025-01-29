The Lay's Potato Chip Recall Has Now Been Classified. Here's What To Know

If you bought a bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips in November through December 13th that have the affected batch numbers beginning with either 6462307xx or 6463307xx, the FDA orders that these bags be disposed of. These bags will have a "guaranteed fresh" date of February 11. Regardless of whether or not you or your loved ones have dairy allergies, unknown contaminants from a still-undisclosed source aren't exactly fine dining. Don't take the risk; just toss out your bag. You don't need to make any reports to the FDA, but you can contact the store where you made the purchase for a refund.

If you've already consumed some chips from a contaminated Lay's bag, keep an eye out for any adverse effects. Signs of an allergic reaction to dairy could include cramps, dizziness, hives, swelling in the mouth or throat, gastrointestinal sickness, fever and flu-like symptoms. People with severe allergies are also at risk of going into anaphylactic shock, which is potentially deadly and where the Class 1 label comes from.

If you or someone you know experiences these signs after eating Lay's Classic Potato Chips, don't hesitate to seek medical care. It's also good practice to stay updated on the recall industry in general, as Lay's aren't the first undisclosed dairy recall and certainly won't be the last. The FDA's list of recalls and safety alerts is a good place to start.