The Lay's Potato Chip Recall Has Now Been Classified. Here's What To Know
If you've been following the Lay's recall news, you already know that two states (Oregon and Washington) issued recalls on Lay's Classic Potato Chips due to cross-contamination with undeclared dairy. Only the 13-ounce bags of chips in these two states are affected by the recall, but that's still a whopping 6,344 bags total. This declaration came on December 13, 2024, with the affected chips releasing onto the shelves on November 3, 2024. Yesterday, the FDA finally set the risk level for this contamination: Class 1.
A Class 1 recall is the highest risk level. According to the FDA, Class 1 recalls include any product issue that could cause "serious adverse health consequences or death". Since dairy is one of the FDA's eight major food allergens (the "Big 8"), contamination of any product with undisclosed dairy is recognized as a potential threat that could endanger the lives of unwitting consumers. Currently, no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported as a result of this recall, but an abundance of caution is always appropriate when handling potentially fatal allergens.
What to do if you have an affected Lay's potato chip bag
If you bought a bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips in November through December 13th that have the affected batch numbers beginning with either 6462307xx or 6463307xx, the FDA orders that these bags be disposed of. These bags will have a "guaranteed fresh" date of February 11. Regardless of whether or not you or your loved ones have dairy allergies, unknown contaminants from a still-undisclosed source aren't exactly fine dining. Don't take the risk; just toss out your bag. You don't need to make any reports to the FDA, but you can contact the store where you made the purchase for a refund.
If you've already consumed some chips from a contaminated Lay's bag, keep an eye out for any adverse effects. Signs of an allergic reaction to dairy could include cramps, dizziness, hives, swelling in the mouth or throat, gastrointestinal sickness, fever and flu-like symptoms. People with severe allergies are also at risk of going into anaphylactic shock, which is potentially deadly and where the Class 1 label comes from.
If you or someone you know experiences these signs after eating Lay's Classic Potato Chips, don't hesitate to seek medical care. It's also good practice to stay updated on the recall industry in general, as Lay's aren't the first undisclosed dairy recall and certainly won't be the last. The FDA's list of recalls and safety alerts is a good place to start.