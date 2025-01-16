What To Know About Quaker Oats' Recall Of A Certain Breakfast Staple

No one wants to find out that a food item they've recently purchased is potentially harmful. In 2024, food recalls were on the rise. Now, at the start of 2025, yet another product is being pulled from shelves. Quaker Oats has issued a recall of its two-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake and Waffle Mix. The recall comes after the discovery that the product may contain undeclared milk which could be harmful and even life-threatening if consumed by someone with a milk allergy.

The recall spreads across eleven states including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. The specific boxes were available for purchase as early as November 18, 2024, meaning they may already be in the cupboards of many consumers. Affected items are the 32 ounce containers, which can be identified using the UPC 30000 65040 or the manufacturing code BBD SEP 13 25 P.