Quaker Oats Recalls That Affected Millions

Quaker Oats is one of the oldest and consequently most familiar food brands in the U.S. Dating back to 1877, the company began with trademarked cereal products, namely cans of rolled oats bearing the image of a man in traditional Quaker dress, one of the most influential food mascots ever. Over the past century and a half, Quaker has evolved from just a humble proprietor of oats and cereals. Since a 2001 merger with a soft drink giant, one of the biggest moments in Pepsi's 125-year history, Quaker is now a multi-national packaged food conglomerate that oversees hundreds of products, presides over many subsidiaries and other brands, and feeds millions of people a year. Its various cereals and granola products are just some of the reasons to pay attention to the breakfast aisle.

That's a big operation that involves a lot of people, logistics, and other moving parts, and occasionally some very dangerous things got into where they didn't belong and tainted large numbers of Quaker products. In the past few decades, Quaker has worked with the Food and Drug Administration to issue multiple recalls of its products in order to quickly prevent outbreaks of food-borne illness or its customers suffering internal or external injury. Here are the biggest recalls ever undertaken by Quaker Oats.