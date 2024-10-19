Seafood Items You Should Never Buy At Costco

Costco, a retail behemoth of gigantic warehouse, members-only stores, tries to offer all things to all people, be it regular things in huge quantities or special things in small quantities. The only thing all that merchandise has in common is that it's all reasonably affordable on a per-unit basis, so cheap that customers must wonder how the chain can even make a profit selling premium items, like high-quality seafood, for such a relatively low cost. While wandering through the average Costco with unlabeled aisles, one might be tempted to buy as much seafood as possible and fill their fridge or freezer. There's certainly a lot to choose from, as Costco offers more fish, and more varieties of fish, than almost anywhere short of a cruise ship buffet, from tuna steaks to crustaceans to salmon in various styles and forms, all of it shipped in from all over the world.

If it sounds too good to be true, it's because it's sometimes exactly that. Among the tips and tricks that Costco members need to know is how to avoid the seafood, frozen and fresh, which isn't wise to buy, for reasons relating to health, finances, or otherwise. Here are all the seafoods you should probably never purchase at your local Costco warehouse store.