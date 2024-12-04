Several Vegetable Medleys Have Been Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Contamination

After the recent E. coli scares from tainted carrots, which have caused at least one death, as well as McDonald's Quarter Pounder cheeseburgers, the FDA also issued a recall on December 2 for fresh bagged vegetable mixes and bagged carrots from manufacturer 4Earth Farms. The manufacturer's carrot supplier, Grimmway Farms, notified 4Earth farms of possible E. coli contamination in its carrots, which prompted the recall.

4Earth Farms sold the vegetable medleys under its own brand name for O.K. Produce and Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as under Wild Harvest at Albert's Organics and UNFI, Marketside for Walmart, and Grimmway for Kennedy Produce (the full list of recalled UPCs, as well as product images, can be found on the FDA website).

The states where the products were shipped include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania; however, these vegetable medleys are at least a month past their best-by dates, which range from Sept. 7, 2024, through November 2, 2024, so they should no longer be on store shelves. Consumers should nonetheless check their refrigerators and freezers for any offending bags and immediately throw them out, as well as disinfect any surfaces they might have touched (and wash your hands after disposing of the bags).