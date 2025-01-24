Don't Try To Cook E. Coli To Kill It. Here's What To Do With Recalled Food Instead

If it seems like recalls related to E. coli are on the rise, you're not imagining things. While there are some upsides to the situation (namely, it's good that the food industry has sophisticated safety measures to catch potential outbreaks), it's still pretty scary stuff. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak will live on in many of our memories. Even vegetables don't seem safe to eat anymore with many recent outbreaks linked to fresh produce. If you end up with a food item that is the subject of a recall, you might think about cooking it to kill the bacteria. But, you absolutely shouldn't.

There are so many things that can go wrong when attempting to cook something to the proper temperature to kill foodborne pathogens (E. coli bacteria is safely eradicated at 160 degrees Fahrenheit, but you have to be precise). If you don't have a meat thermometer, for example, you'll just be guessing at the temperature. It's just not worth the risk when you know your food is potentially contaminated. Instead, be safe and throw it out straight away.