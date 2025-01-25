Granola Bar Recalls That Affected Millions

Granola is a popular breakfast choice. Most opt for granola because it's nutritious — it usually consists of ingredients like rolled oats, nuts, and seeds, which, together, offer a good dose of fiber, as well as protein, antioxidants, and healthy fats.

Granola is often eaten in two ways. It's either combined with milk (cow's or dairy-free) like cereal, or it's enjoyed in a snack bar. Granola bars are a particularly popular choice because they're convenient and easy to eat on the go. But while both types of granola are usually nutritious, there are some things you need to be aware of before you stock up.

Sometimes, granola bars and cereals can be mislabeled, which means they could contain undeclared allergens. They can also contain foreign objects, like small stones or metals. And on some occasions, they can even contain harmful bacteria, which could cause illness if ingested. But if any of these issues occur, granola products are usually recalled quickly from the market, and this reduces the risk of illness or injury.

Food recalls are not exclusive to the granola market. They happen frequently in many different categories. And throughout 2024, they seemed to be on the rise. But the key to staying safe is staying informed. Keep reading to find out more about the many granola recalls that have happened over the years and why.