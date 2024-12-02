Cheese Recalls That Affected Millions

All foods have the potential to cause harm. They could be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, incorrectly packaged, or laced with contaminants. You don't need to look far for examples; everything from peanut butter to ready-to-eat meats have been the epicenter of mass recalls in the past. That being said, cheese is a higher risk item than most other foods. This is largely because many cheeses, especially soft ones, have a high moisture content but low salt and acid contents. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this environment makes it easier for potentially harmful bacteria like listeria monocytogenes to thrive. What makes cheese even riskier is that many products are eaten uncooked and are made without pasteurization, the high heat process that effectively kills huge amounts of bacteria.

While manufacturers, retailers, and government organizations all strive to ensure only safe cheese reaches the market, invariably they sometimes fail. As a result, cheese riddled with contaminants, hampered by poor packaging, and infected with harmful bacteria frequently makes its way onto store shelves and into the public's kitchens. In these instances, quick and efficient recalls are the only thing standing between consumers and a serious bout of illness or injury. In this article, we round-up some of the largest cheese recalls in recent memory, highlighting the potentially tragic impacts unsafe cheese can have and the ways that companies pull products from shelves and homes when under severe pressure.