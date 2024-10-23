Cheese Experts Tell Us Which British Cheeses You Have To Try

Britain might not be your first destination for artisan cheese, and frankly, that's a shame. The British Isles don't just have a rich history of cheesemaking; they're also home to some of the most daring cheesemakers crafting new creations. "The British cheese scene is fire!" says Tenaya Darlington aka Madame Fromage. As for why this surge is happening right now, she's got a couple of theories. "The Brits love their dairy, and I wonder if their golden moment as part of the EU didn't make them excited about joining an expansive world of PDO cheeses!" she muses, noting that the country is also home to a lot of great small cheese shops, which, she says, "is essentially a marketing arm for small makers."

"Great cheesemongers at great cheese shops inspire great cheesemakers — that's my take anyway," she says. One such shop is Neal's Yard Dairy, where director Sarah Stewart claims the U.K. has capitalized on a less robust cheese history than neighboring France. "Perhaps a consequence of that is that it allows for more creativity," she says. "Just because you are in Somerset, it doesn't mean you will make Cheddar."

Both Darlington and Stewart note that the cheesemaking scene in Britain is particularly welcoming, with highly respected makers like Jamie Montgomery of Montgomery's Cheddar, a "legend," for Darlington, still taking the time to mentor new makers. "That's the beauty of the artisan cheese community," she says. From time-tested territorials to innovative newcomers, here are the kinds of cheese you have to try.