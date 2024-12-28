From omelettes to sunny side up on toast to nasi goreng, eggs are a global favorite. But while they are packed with nutrients, including protein, vitamin B12, and calcium, eggs do not come without risk.

Sometimes, consuming eggs can lead to sickness. This is usually due to a type of bacteria called salmonella. When this bacteria is ingested, it can cause unpleasant symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Usually these symptoms will clear up on their own, but in some cases, Salmonella can lead to severe illness and, in rare situations, even death.

There are ways to reduce the chance of salmonella. One option is to avoid eggs completely. There are plenty of plant-based alternatives on the market, including Simply Eggless and Just Egg. Although to be transparent, the latter once was recalled over listeria fears. Alternatively, scramble made with tofu is one protein-packed, whole food alternative to eggs. If you want to keep eating eggs, correct storage is essential (keep them refrigerated and consume within three weeks). You should also avoid consuming eggs raw and be careful where you buy them from (only purchase from refrigerated sections). And you should also keep an eye out for egg recalls.

Eggs can be recalled for many different reasons, including undeclared allergens and insecticide concerns, but one of the most common is fears over salmonella contamination. There have been many egg recalls in the past — keep reading to find out more about some of the biggest incidents in recent history.