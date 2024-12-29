Ice Cream Recalls That Affected Millions

With a history dating back thousands of years, ice cream was invented much longer ago than you'd think, and nowadays it seems like a dessert honed to perfection. Whether it's the best-ranked brands of vanilla ice cream found in any grocery-store freezer aisle, or once-popular ice cream flavors you hardly ever see anymore, this simple confection is beloved by fans around the world — and it can be made from little more than cream, sugar, and the time and effort it takes to churn.

Nonetheless, this is a food that requires a lot of attention. Not only can it be a challenge when figuring out how to eat ice cream without drips, stains, or messes — this confection is tough to manufacture, and it's even tougher to keep the product cold throughout its journey from the factory until the moment it hits your tongue. With the potential for lots to go wrong along the way, frozen desserts can be as tricky and dangerous as they are delicious.

The complex process of safely manufacturing frozen confections made with dairy or dairy alternatives in industrial facilities — not to mention shipping them across the nation — introduces many opportunities for ice cream to be tainted. Every so often, illness-causing bacteria take root and spread through ice cream products, or other contaminants find their way in. At the moment when it's discovered that a bad product reaches the public, ice cream companies spring into action to recall their tarnished treats to limit the damage and prevent further catastrophe. Here are some of the most significant and voluminous ice cream recalls in history.