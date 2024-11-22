Do Ben & Jerry's Dairy Cows Actually Get Massages?

Ben & Jerry's started life in 1978 as a small ice cream parlor in Burlington and has since become a beloved institution, earning renown for its creamy textures and the endless variety of flavors augmented by chunky mix-ins. As you might expect from a company founded by two guys from Vermont, Ben & Jerry's leans left of center and doesn't care if customers don't like its politics. Although it lines the freezer aisles in red and blue states alike, the company still has a certain post-hippie, crunchy-granola reputation. So, if a rumor spreads about Ben & Jerry's massaging cows, well, it certainly sounds like something the company might do. If the Birkenstock fits, right?

It's certainly a delightful mental image. Picture a cow laid out on a massage table, two slices of cucumbers over its eyes, as a muscle-bound masseur works his magic. Alas, the real world isn't quite so whimsical and Ben and Jerry's does not massage its cows.

When Chowhound asked Ben & Jerry's Values Led Dairy Specialist, Tom Gates, about the claim, after it appeared in an article by the HuffPost, he said, "we believe the reference to massages was the result of the cow brush requirement." This practice is part of the company's Caring Dairy program, which offers financial incentives to farmers who meet certain criteria for animal welfare. This includes providing the right kind of feed, testing the soil to make sure the cows graze on high-quality grass, and, yes, brushing the cows.