In May 2024, dozens of Saudi Arabian citizens were falling ill, many of whom were hospitalized. Health authorities quickly homed in on the source of the illness, a single location of the popular local burger chain Hamburgini, where it was discovered that the mayonnaise had been contaminated with Clostridium botulinum bacteria, the bacteria responsible for botulism. A full 75 people were hospitalized in the city of Riyadh, with one unfortunate victim actually dying from the incident.

Health officials were quick to step in and shut down the production plant responsible for the outbreak. It wasn't long before legal action came to hold the relevant parties responsible, but as the investigation continued it became increasingly apparent that some public officials were attempting to cover their tracks. It's not entirely clear how much of a role this played in the outbreak, if any at all, but an attempted coverup isn't a great look when the public is demanding answers.

The Saudi Arabian government issued a recall for the mayonnaise, instructing consumers to destroy the specific brand regardless of batch number or expiration date — about as sweeping of a recall as you can imagine. The first major food recall in the United States was also due to concerns of botulism, one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning out there. Botulism is also why it's so dangerous to eat bulging canned foods — a telltale sign of the bacteria.