Is It Dangerous To Eat Bulging Canned Food?

Cans bulge for many reasons. Some of them are harmless, like freezing or overfilling at the factory. Others are less benign. Cans that are bulging — even a little bit — could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which causes a type of food poisoning known as botulism. Don't mess around with bloated cans: the risk is too high.

Botulism isn't your standard weekend-on-the-toilet variety of food poisoning found at questionable restaurants. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes the neurotoxin produced by Clostridium botulinum as "one of the most lethal substances known." It causes difficulty breathing and paralysis, and, without immediate medical care, it has a high mortality rate.

Botulism is rare, and finding it in store-bought food is even rarer. The University of Minnesota notes that 90% of cases come from home-canned food. However, you should never dismiss a bloated store-bought can. Discard cans that are leaking or seriously damaged, too, and you should always toss canned food that spurts when you open it or has a strange smell. Small dents are usually okay, but treat them with caution.

If you do find a bloated can, don't open it — even out of curiosity. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), you should double bag it in sealed plastic bags, take it outside, and put it in a trash can (not recycling). Check to make sure that it's not easily accessible to humans or animals. Overkill? Nah. Even microscopic amounts of the neurotoxin can be deadly.