The First Major US Food Recall Pulled Millions Of Cans Off The Shelves

These days, food recalls can be disappointing and even anxiety-inducing depending on the reason. But the fact that recalls exist in the first place is a good thing. They mean that someone, somewhere found an error or a hazard and wants the least amount of consumers to be affected by it. Still, there was a time when food recalls didn't exist, or were very rare. The first major food recall didn't occur until January 1973.

The recall originated at United Canning in Ohio when it was discovered that some of the mushroom cans were in a bloated state. Swollen cans can be dangerous as they could contain a rare toxin called Clostridium botulinum which can cause the illness, botulism. Botulism can be life-threatening, potentially impacting the nervous system and causing respiratory failure. Symptoms can appear anywhere from four hours to eight days after exposure.

Thankfully, the Food and Drug Administration took the swollen can situation seriously and put a recall on the mushrooms. As a result, 75 million cans of mushrooms were stripped from grocery store shelves. While they maybe didn't have the same culinary cachet as meaty chicken of the woods mushrooms, the loss of millions of canned mushrooms caused devastation to many — particularly business owners. When the recall was put out, some mushrooms had already been sent to restaurants where they sat in a state of limbo; not in the can, but not yet consumed. The dramatic discarding of these potentially contaminated fungi is what led to the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral.