Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Serving Up Pizza Cereal. Here's How To Get A Box

In horrific-sounding product release news I never thought I'd be filing today, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has paired up with Totino's Pizza Rolls to release a new limited-time flavor: Totino's Pizza Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch. No, I'm not making this up, and yes, as far as I know, I don't have a fever. This product is unfortunately exactly what it sounds like: a Cinnamon Toast Crunch and pizza-flavored breakfast cereal. (Please don't get mad at me for being the one to tell you this.)

It'll come in a package that's vaguely designed to look like a pizza box, and, if that's not wild enough, you'll be able to obtain it for free via Cinnamon Toast Crunch's online store. But you know there's a catch: It's a limited drop. The digital shop will start taking orders starting Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and when it's gone, it's gone.

That means you're going to have to be fast with those clicking fingers of yours. Though, based off my most recent foray into strange food products (I'm looking at you, Progresso Soup Drops), I'm not about to join in on the fun. Just imagine the leftover pizza and cinnamon-flavored cereal milk. Or, should you pour beer into your bowl instead? Someone get a box and please report back.