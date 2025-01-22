Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Serving Up Pizza Cereal. Here's How To Get A Box
In horrific-sounding product release news I never thought I'd be filing today, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has paired up with Totino's Pizza Rolls to release a new limited-time flavor: Totino's Pizza Flavor Cinnamon Toast Crunch. No, I'm not making this up, and yes, as far as I know, I don't have a fever. This product is unfortunately exactly what it sounds like: a Cinnamon Toast Crunch and pizza-flavored breakfast cereal. (Please don't get mad at me for being the one to tell you this.)
It'll come in a package that's vaguely designed to look like a pizza box, and, if that's not wild enough, you'll be able to obtain it for free via Cinnamon Toast Crunch's online store. But you know there's a catch: It's a limited drop. The digital shop will start taking orders starting Tuesday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and when it's gone, it's gone.
That means you're going to have to be fast with those clicking fingers of yours. Though, based off my most recent foray into strange food products (I'm looking at you, Progresso Soup Drops), I'm not about to join in on the fun. Just imagine the leftover pizza and cinnamon-flavored cereal milk. Or, should you pour beer into your bowl instead? Someone get a box and please report back.
The timing coincides with the first Totino's Super Bowl ad
Totino's is on a (pizza) roll right now, because it recently announced that it will be airing its debut Super Bowl ad during the upcoming game. There's a 15-second teaser for it out already, featuring comedian Tim Robinson, known for the Netflix show, "I Think You Should Leave." He's co-starring with comedian and actor Sam Richardson, who appears on the show as well.
It's definitely going to be an odd one, since it involves some kind of hairy, grey, humanoid-looking space creature who might have a speaking line. That being said, I'm not entirely sure a funny commercial can top a Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Totino's Pizza Roll mashup. There's been no word on whether or not this cereal will be released in a wider fashion, but since it sounds fairly unappealing, I'm guessing it probably won't.
If you can't get a box, just keep an eye on social media. I'm sure someone will make a video about it, and we can all appease our morbid curiosity without having to drink what's left in the bowl (and learn the hard way how it stacks up against other cereal milks).