I'd Rather Be Sick Than Eat Progresso Soup Drops Ever Again

The canned soup brand, Progresso has released a limited-time and somewhat incredulous product today, right in the middle of cold and flu season: Soup Drops. Soup Drops are, well, a suckable form of chicken noodle soup (sans chunks) in cough drop format. No, the company did not somehow decide to speed up the clock and flip the calendar to April Fools Day, and also no, I'm not making this up. I know this, because I'm sitting here with a container of them on my countertop.

How did I end up here, you may ask? Well, I've been at The Takeout for a long time, and I've developed a certain tolerance for eating questionable food (see this Clam-O-Naise for example). As soon as we found out about these Soup Drops, I volunteered myself for the taste test. Eating the entire Decades Menu at Taco Bell is one thing, but I do appreciate a varied diet, one that also consists of questionable packaged goods whose very existence I've questioned in the past, such as Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream and Arby's Vodka.

Progresso sent me a media preview kit which included a package of them, and despite getting freebies for my job now and then, I'm not one whose opinion can be bought, unless it's for maybe like, five bucks in change and ride to Arby's. But I couldn't quite get my mind wrapped around this idea of a savory cough drop. Would it be more sweet than salty, and just mildly flavored with chicken noodle soup aromatics? Or would this herald in a new era of salty hard cold relief drops that would change the lozenge game forever?