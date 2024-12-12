The Iconic Gameday Food That's Finally Making Its Super Bowl Ad Debut
When you think of convenient hot snacks to eat while hanging out in front of the television, pizza rolls might cross your mind. And when you think of pizza rolls, you probably think of nothing other than Totino's, which has mastered its brand recognition in that category. With the Super Bowl coming up in February, Totino's will be debuting its very first commercial during the big game — and we're hoping it's a good one, since let's be real, sometimes those Super Bowl commercials can be flops.
Just what this commercial might be is still under wraps, but the brand is promising a funny take on them. Blake Holman, Business Unit Director for Totino's Pizza Rolls, said in an official press release, "There's no better way for us to showcase the epicness and absurdity of Totino's Pizza Rolls than with a hilarious spot on football's largest stage."
Holman hinted that a "unique surprise" was also coming in February as well. Could it be a new flavor? Enormous Hot Pockets the size of your head? We'll have to wait and see, but I'm guessing the Super Bowl spot will reveal the answer. In the meantime, if you're in the mood to snoop around, Totino's has promised commercial teasers on its website along with its social media channels like Instagram and TikTok.
What will Totino's reveal?
If, by chance, the surprise is a new limited flavor, it'd be joining the ranks of 12 other ones already in the lineup. Aside from the usual cheese, pepperoni, and supreme varieties, there are some novel versions in there too, like a Buffalo chicken and an orange chicken version that I didn't particularly like when I initially reviewed it. But the newest ones, which were released earlier this year, sound pretty good.
Those are based off of the Netflix show "Stranger Things," and are the Spicy Hellfire Club rolls that come in two flavors: spicy cheese, and spicy pepperoni. As someone who likes to douse food in hot sauce or chili flakes to begin with, it was about time we got a spicy version. But we'll have to see; it could be a whole new type of snack altogether (or its limited-release Stuffers), which could also be interesting. We'll do the hard work and keep an eye on the pizza roll beat for you.