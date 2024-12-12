The Iconic Gameday Food That's Finally Making Its Super Bowl Ad Debut

When you think of convenient hot snacks to eat while hanging out in front of the television, pizza rolls might cross your mind. And when you think of pizza rolls, you probably think of nothing other than Totino's, which has mastered its brand recognition in that category. With the Super Bowl coming up in February, Totino's will be debuting its very first commercial during the big game — and we're hoping it's a good one, since let's be real, sometimes those Super Bowl commercials can be flops.

Just what this commercial might be is still under wraps, but the brand is promising a funny take on them. Blake Holman, Business Unit Director for Totino's Pizza Rolls, said in an official press release, "There's no better way for us to showcase the epicness and absurdity of Totino's Pizza Rolls than with a hilarious spot on football's largest stage."

Holman hinted that a "unique surprise" was also coming in February as well. Could it be a new flavor? Enormous Hot Pockets the size of your head? We'll have to wait and see, but I'm guessing the Super Bowl spot will reveal the answer. In the meantime, if you're in the mood to snoop around, Totino's has promised commercial teasers on its website along with its social media channels like Instagram and TikTok.