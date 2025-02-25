Condiment Recalls That Affected Millions

Condiments are the definition of small but mighty, transforming dry or average meals into flavorful feasts with minimal effort. While plenty of us have passionate opinions on our favorite (and least favorite) condiment — ask any large group of people who does or doesn't like mayonnaise, and you'll see what we mean — the average refrigerator is home to at least a handful of the biggest names in the game, such as ketchup, barbecue sauce, and mustard.

It's this prevalence that makes condiment recalls some of the most frustrating of the bunch. While all food recalls are inconvenient, the fact that condiments are one of the great culinary equalizers, tucked away in the vast majority of kitchens and pantries across the globe, means that they have the potential to wreak even more havoc should a food safety issue be uncovered. And let's just say that plenty of issues have been uncovered in the past. From salmonella and botulism panics to foreign objects that snuck their way into our favorite sauces, here are some of the worst condiment recalls to hit the food industry over the years.