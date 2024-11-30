Chick-Fil-A Recalls That Affected Millions

The Chicken Sandwich is obviously Chick-fil-A's magnum opus, but its dipping sauces aren't too far behind. The chain boasts seven different flavors, with the most famous being its eponymous Chick-fil-A Sauce. On its heels is the Polynesian sauce, a sweet and sour sauce with just the right amount of tang. Back in March 2024, however, Chick-fil-A was forced to recall the sauce en masse because it had too much tang.

The explanation behind the Polynesian sauce's tang was that there had been a mixup during the packaging process. Some tubs of Polynesian Sauce actually contained Chick-fil-A's sriracha. The big concern wasn't the extra heat in the sriracha sauce, but rather the fact that it contained wheat and soy, neither of which were declared on the Polynesian sauce packaging.

In an effort to keep the mismatched tubs out of the hands (and mouths) of those with wheat or soy allergies, Chick-fil-A conducted a mass recall across 27 states and encouraged customers to throw out any Polynesian sauce cups they may have taken home between February 14 and February 27, 2024. Fortunately, the issue didn't impact the bottles of sauce sold in grocery stores, meaning customers could still get their Polynesian sauce fix until the matter was resolved.