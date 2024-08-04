Fast Food Restaurants That May Never Live Down Their Shady Pasts

Food is supposed to be wholesome and nourishing, not shrouded in scandal and laced with darkness. And that's especially the case for fast food, engineered to be as inoffensive and appealing to as many people as possible. But the biggest names in fast food got to where they are by not just selling stuff that tastes good — they did it with aggressive marketing techniques and adhering to a forward-moving corporate plan.

Advertisement

Food businesses of this nature require a lot of labor and a lot of infrastructure. And where there are that many moving parts often working independently of one another, it increases the chances that something can go wrong. And something almost inevitably will disintegrate. While no international fast food company has ever not made a serious mistake, some have committed fouls so awkward, ugly, or reprehensible that it loses the restaurants customers permanently, and it may forever diminish their standing with the public. Here are the fast food scandals that the world just might never forget, or forgive.