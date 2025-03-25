The Reason 10,000 Cans Of Coca-Cola Have Been Recalled

Midwestern Coca-Cola fans should check their recent purchases. The beverage behemoth recently issued a recall on over 10,000 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential plastic contamination. The affected cans, which were sold in Wisconsin and Illinois, were bottled at Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling in Milwaukee and feature the date code SEP2925MDA and UPCs 0 49000-02890 4 (for 12-packs) and 0 49000-00634 6 (for single cans).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified it as a class II recall on Monday, March 24, after the brand originally initiated the recall on March 6. According to the FDA, class II recalls are reserved for situations with potential for "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" or the "remote" possibility of more serious health complications. While foreign objects aren't typically deadly, they could cause problems like choking or internal bleeding. If you were injured by a foreign object in your food, you might have grounds to sue — especially if the object was unexpected, like a piece of plastic in your Coke.