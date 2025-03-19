Target Has Issued A Recall On Nearly 200 Thousand Canned Green Beans

Bad news for Target shoppers and green bean fans, or at least the subsection of the Venn diagram that includes both categories. As the title no doubt tipped you off, there's been yet another recall. Yes, food recalls have been on the rise in recent years. In fact, it's only been a few months since the retailer with the big red bullseye had to recall over 1,000 cases of mochi ice cream due to an undisclosed allergen.

This time around, the recall is due to an unspecified foreign object in 14.5-ounce cans of cut green beans sold under the Target-exclusive Good & Gather label. These beans — which were produced by Del Monte Foods — were first recalled by the firm on February 12, although for some reason news seems to have been slow to leak out. (We'll say nothing of government inefficiency since we'd much rather have a slow FDA than no FDA.) At the time of writing, the recall is still ongoing and has involved more than 197,800 cans of beans.

The beans were sold at Target stores in 21 states — the full list of states is available in the FDA notice. If you're not sure whether your batch may have been affected, check the label. The UPC code for the recalled beans is "0 85239-11628 9."