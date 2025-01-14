Over 1,000 Cases Of Mochi Ice Cream Have Been Recalled. Here's Why

The new year might just be getting started but another product recall is already rocking grocery aisles. Thousands of pounds of frozen taquitos were discarded and frozen empanadas had Walmart shoppers on high alert. This time around customers will have to toss out a favorite Japanese treat because of a packaging mishap.

My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet is being recalled due to the possibility that the product may contain "pasteurized cooked egg white" that is not noted on the packaging. The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC, parent company of the My Mochi brand, has recalled 1350 cases of its Peach Mango Sorbet flavor as they present a severe risk to those with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. This recall is similar to the Walmart empanada alert in that the product itself has not spoiled, but a consumer might unknowingly ingest an allergen because the packaging fails to note the ingredient.

Two reports of minor allergic reactions have already been reported, and since the My Mochi brand is distributed to various retailers nationwide, consumers should check their purchases. Here's what you need to look out for.