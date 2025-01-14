Over 1,000 Cases Of Mochi Ice Cream Have Been Recalled. Here's Why
The new year might just be getting started but another product recall is already rocking grocery aisles. Thousands of pounds of frozen taquitos were discarded and frozen empanadas had Walmart shoppers on high alert. This time around customers will have to toss out a favorite Japanese treat because of a packaging mishap.
My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet is being recalled due to the possibility that the product may contain "pasteurized cooked egg white" that is not noted on the packaging. The Mochi Ice Cream Company LLC, parent company of the My Mochi brand, has recalled 1350 cases of its Peach Mango Sorbet flavor as they present a severe risk to those with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs. This recall is similar to the Walmart empanada alert in that the product itself has not spoiled, but a consumer might unknowingly ingest an allergen because the packaging fails to note the ingredient.
Two reports of minor allergic reactions have already been reported, and since the My Mochi brand is distributed to various retailers nationwide, consumers should check their purchases. Here's what you need to look out for.
What to do with recalled mochi
The My Mochi brand is sold in retailers across the country and the brand's website notes the Peach Mango Sorbet flavor can be found in select Target stores. The brand is also sold at the supermarket chain Wegmans. And while the number of cases being recalled may seem like a large number, a spokesperson for My Mochi told Newsweek that the recall is "really small."
The orange, 6-count box of this flavor is part of the recall and can be identified by the lot numbers 337-24 or 341-24 printed on the packaging. The My Mochi sorbet is found in the freezer section. If you see you've purchased this recalled product, the Food and Drug Administration advises consumers to return it to where they bought it for a refund.
While the freezer section appears to be wrought with mislabeling and possible contaminations, we unfortunately can't count out shelf-stable products either. In addition to empanada worries, Walmart also had to recall 2,000 cases of its Great Value brand chicken broth because of a packaging issue. Consumers have enough to worry about with grocery prices nowadays, but it seems food safety is becoming an even more pressing issue. With all these food recalls and alerts, the FDA might soon end up the highest ranked website on Google.