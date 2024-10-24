Trader Joe's Issues Recall On Green Onions For Potential Salmonella Risk

Trader Joe's shoppers may want to avoid the produce section for a bit, or rather, just the fresh green onions; the grocery chain has issued a voluntary recall on its green onions due to a potential risk for salmonella. Fortunately, there have been no such reports related to products containing scallions, such as its Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes.

Green onions that were packed on September 25 and sold at Trader Joe's stores in various states; Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and Wisconsin, are all part of the recall. The green onions are marked as SKU 44168.

The company tested one sample of the product which came back positive for salmonella. The recall was initiated immediately after this result, and no reports of illness have been made in relation to the product as of now. Customers who bought green onions from Trader Joe's in these states with the pack date printed "09 25 24," are advised to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.