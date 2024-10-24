Trader Joe's Issues Recall On Green Onions For Potential Salmonella Risk
Trader Joe's shoppers may want to avoid the produce section for a bit, or rather, just the fresh green onions; the grocery chain has issued a voluntary recall on its green onions due to a potential risk for salmonella. Fortunately, there have been no such reports related to products containing scallions, such as its Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes.
Green onions that were packed on September 25 and sold at Trader Joe's stores in various states; Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington DC, and Wisconsin, are all part of the recall. The green onions are marked as SKU 44168.
The company tested one sample of the product which came back positive for salmonella. The recall was initiated immediately after this result, and no reports of illness have been made in relation to the product as of now. Customers who bought green onions from Trader Joe's in these states with the pack date printed "09 25 24," are advised to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
The risks of salmonella
Eating foods contaminated with salmonella can put you at risk for serious illness. A salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. This type of infection can begin as quickly as six hours after the bacteria enters the body or as long as six days after the fact. In some cases, people don't start experiencing symptoms until weeks after and the symptoms can last for several weeks.
Most people can recover from salmonella infection without antibiotics, but it is recommended that those who are ill drink plenty of fluids. The body can become dehydrated because of the salmonella symptoms; thankfully, still or sparkling water should do the trick just fine in most cases.
So, for now, it might be a good idea to swap out green onions and use chives in your next Trader Joe's recipe. Those with questions about the recall of green onions can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations via phone (626) 599-3817 or email TJ's through its portal.