Trader Joe's Scallion Pancakes Are A Breakfast Game Changer

Of the 75% of Americans that don't skip breakfast, the love between those that enjoy a sweet or savory one is pretty well split. According to a study conducted by Pollfish, 65% of respondents attest to enjoying sugary items like pancakes or waffles and 64% would be happy to break their fast with silky eggs or omelets (obviously, there's some crossover there). So it's was really only a matter of time before folks looked to bring stretchy carbs and a salty slant to the breakfast table.

Enter: Trader Joe's Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes, a take on the traditional Chinese dish, cong you bing. This popular street food ticks every box for a good breakfast, being both moreish and satiating. Despite the name, it bears little resemblance to its Western counterpart. Scallion pancakes are crispy and flaky rather than soft or fluffy. In place of maple syrup and butter, you eat them with chili oil, vinegar, and soy sauce. (Mushroom soy sauce makes for a particularly good companion.)

The best part? It's a time saver. Hardly anyone has time to cook at the start of the day, which is one reason why so many Americans skip the meal. Trader Joe's scallion pancakes deliver deliciousness in minutes. Keep them in the freezer and pop them on a frying pan when you're ready to eat. You'll have a hot breakfast ready before your dash out the door. And if versatility's your thing? You're covered, too. Eat it plain, pair it with bacon and eggs in place of biscuits, or dress it up in other ways.