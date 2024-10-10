Trader Joe's Scallion Pancakes Are A Breakfast Game Changer
Of the 75% of Americans that don't skip breakfast, the love between those that enjoy a sweet or savory one is pretty well split. According to a study conducted by Pollfish, 65% of respondents attest to enjoying sugary items like pancakes or waffles and 64% would be happy to break their fast with silky eggs or omelets (obviously, there's some crossover there). So it's was really only a matter of time before folks looked to bring stretchy carbs and a salty slant to the breakfast table.
Enter: Trader Joe's Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes, a take on the traditional Chinese dish, cong you bing. This popular street food ticks every box for a good breakfast, being both moreish and satiating. Despite the name, it bears little resemblance to its Western counterpart. Scallion pancakes are crispy and flaky rather than soft or fluffy. In place of maple syrup and butter, you eat them with chili oil, vinegar, and soy sauce. (Mushroom soy sauce makes for a particularly good companion.)
The best part? It's a time saver. Hardly anyone has time to cook at the start of the day, which is one reason why so many Americans skip the meal. Trader Joe's scallion pancakes deliver deliciousness in minutes. Keep them in the freezer and pop them on a frying pan when you're ready to eat. You'll have a hot breakfast ready before your dash out the door. And if versatility's your thing? You're covered, too. Eat it plain, pair it with bacon and eggs in place of biscuits, or dress it up in other ways.
A fresh, quick take on dan bing
To take your scallion pancake game to the next level, try semi-homemade dan bing. This popular Taiwanese dish marries scallion batter with a thin layer of egg for a protein-packed flavor bomb. Traditional dan bing dough is chewy and flexible, making it easy to roll up. Trader Joe's scallion pancakes are comparatively sturdy so you won't get the same roll, but your groggy morning self will appreciate not having to make batter from scratch.
First, heat your scallion pancake according to the package instructions and set it aside. Next, scramble some eggs and pour them into the pan. You want only a thin layer: think crepe, not omelet. Flip the eggs to cook thoroughly and add optional cheese before setting the pancake on top and flipping once more. You can top the egg side with one of our favorite chili oil crisps and avocado, or go a more traditional route by adding minced pork or tuna chunks. Then all that's left to do is fold and enjoy!