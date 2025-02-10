Frozen Chicken Recalls That Affected Millions

The frozen chicken market in the U.S. is huge. In fact, research suggests that in 2023, it was worth more than $148 billion, and by 2032, it could exceed $240 billion. Grocery store freezers all over the country are stocked with frozen nuggets, tenders, patties, and many pre-prepared frozen meals with chicken, too. But while frozen chicken products often offer ease and convenience, sometimes they can be dangerous.

As with many other industries — like ground beef and ice cream, for example— frozen chicken products are not immune from contamination with things you really don't want in your dinner. We're talking pieces of metal wire, hard bits of plastic, small rocks, and even bacteria, like listeria and salmonella. And on top of this, sometimes frozen chicken brands fail to declare when their products contain serious allergens, like wheat, egg, and shellfish.

This all sounds a little scary, but it's important to highlight that when these issues come to light, many companies and brands act very quickly to recall affected products from the market. Below, we've covered some of the biggest frozen chicken recalls of recent years — from small companies and industry giants alike.