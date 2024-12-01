The Biggest Trader Joe's Recalls

Plenty of people have a favorite grocery store, but the people who love Trader Joe's are a whole other level of dedicated. With an ever-evolving array of eclectic snacks, consistently friendly service, and — most importantly — reliably affordable prices, it's easy to figure out how the chain has carved out such a special place in the hearts (and wallets) of the American people. But despite its prestige, Trader Joe's isn't totally immune to the pitfalls that plague other grocery stores. That includes the thing supermarkets dread above all else: product recalls.

If it feels like recalls are everywhere lately, you're not wrong. The number of recalls in the U.S. increased by 20% between 2020 and 2023, per TraceOne. Most stem from some kind of contamination, whether that be bacterial — like salmonella and listeria — or an issue of foreign materials ending up somewhere they shouldn't. When it comes to Trader Joe's, these issues have affected everything from waffles to veggies. While some cases have been pretty standard food safety scandals, others have been seriously bizarre (think insects in soup and cookies, with an added side of rocks).

Of course, in the grand scheme of things, your odds of being impacted by a food recall on a daily basis are still slim. However, just to give you an idea of what can — and does — go wrong before your favorite products hit Trader Joe's shelves, we've rounded up some of the biggest recalls throughout the chain's history.