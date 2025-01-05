Should You Be Worried About Microplastics In Tea Bags?

Microplastics are essentially tiny fragments of plastic, less than 5 millimeters (0.196 inches) in size, that come from larger plastic products breaking down over time. In the context of tea bags, these particles can enter your drink if the tea bag material is made of plastic or contains plastic fibers, which many do. A study conducted by McGill University revealed that a single plastic tea bag steeped in hot water can release billions of microplastic particles into your cup –and you're consuming all of them in the delicious tea you just brewed. Yikes!

While the idea of sipping on microplastics isn't exactly appetizing, it's important to note that scientists are still studying the long-term health effects. So far, there's no definitive evidence to prove that consuming small amounts of microplastics is harmful, but the jury is still out. This is not to say microplastics aren't dangerous — we just don't know either way yet, so it's best to be safe. In the meantime, opting for loose-leaf tea or tea bags made from natural fibers, like unbleached paper or innovative alternatives to traditional plastic, can help you avoid unnecessary exposure.

If you're determined to cut down on microplastics, scrutinize packaging labels or switch to brands that specifically market plastic-free tea bags. After all, there's no harm in sipping smarter while the science catches up. And hey, if nothing else, this is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a cute tea strainer for loose-leaf blends.