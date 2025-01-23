The Massive Turkey Recall That Was One Of The Worst In US History

There is an added layer of darkness to this massive ground turkey recall, and it has to do with the type of salmonella that was detected. You see, there are different strains of salmonella out there and, in this case, the people who fell ill were infected with salmonella Heidelberg (so named for the city in Germany where it was first discovered in 1933).

The problem with the Heidelberg strain is that, aside from being both antibiotic resistant and multidrug-resistant, it is also more likely to cause hospitalization and bloodstream infection cases than other strains, especially in high-risk groups like the very young, very old, those with suppressed immune systems, and pregnant people. This was reflected in the salmonella outbreak caused by Cargill's ground turkey; both babies and people who were 90 years old were seriously sickened by the salmonella strain.

You can kill salmonella Heidelberg (and indeed, all strains of salmonella) by cooking the meat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of this, recalls for food infected with this strain are not actually mandatory.