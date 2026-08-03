10 Grocery Store Bagel Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There is a gaping hole in the bagel market where I live. But I know a good bagel when I eat it. I have eaten a New York bagel (once), said to be the best, though we'll see if this new flour ban might change NYC's bagels forever. I've also indulged in Montreal bagels, believed to be the superior bagel in some circles. However, I can't go back East or up North whenever I want a really good bagel, so, like many of you, my options are a handful of local bagel shops or the alluring convenience of a bag of bagels I can pick up on my regular grocery run.

Now, I'm not naive enough to expect bakery-quality bagels from high-volume, mass-producing, bread-aisle bagel manufacturers who don't use the traditional boil and bake method. Their goal is shelf-stable bread products that taste good. And sometimes bagel-lovers, and even bakery-style restaurants, choose the convenience of factory-made bagels, even when it comes with negative consequences, as in the case of Panera's downfall.

By nature, bagels are extremely versatile and can be used in meals, snacks, desserts, and many recipes can be successfully pulled off with store-bought bagels. So, when an authentic bagel isn't an option, this ranking of the best and worst grocery store bagels helps identify reasonable substitutes for the real deal.