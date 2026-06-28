13 Warning Signs These Everyday Foods Have Gone Bad

For all you anxious dairy drinkers out there, you'll be relieved to know the date on the side of the carton doesn't necessarily mean the milk turns on you the second the clock strikes midnight. In fact, it's not really an expiration date at all. Allegedly, adding dates to milk cartons is only a thing thanks to a relative of Al Capone who got sick after drinking some spoiled milk.

So rather than putting all your faith in the date stamp, your senses are usually a lot more useful for gauging the safety of your milk. Fresh milk should have a mild and slightly sweet scent. Get a waft of some funkiness, and you can bet some bacteria are hanging out in there.

The same goes for flavor. If your milk tastes sour, it's time to throw it out. You might also find some floating curdles in your glass, which can happen when the milk's proteins have begun separating as it spoils. If you spot them, it's best to put the glass down. Notice a yellow or greenish tint? Better start planning a trip to the grocery store.