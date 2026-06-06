11 Olive Oil Mistakes You Keep Making

If you are a fan of olive oil and love to cook with it or toss your salads with it, odds are there is a bottle (or two) in your kitchen right now. Outwardly, it sits on your counter looking perfectly fine. But there is also a very good chance that you might be doing several things wrong, not because you are careless, but because the olive oil industry has made it very easy to be confused.

To get to the bottom of what kind of mistakes are costing us flavor, nutrition, and money, we spoke to four experts and olive oil insiders. Gianfranco Cosmano is a second-generation producer and certified olive oil taster at Deliba Olive Oil, a single-origin family estate in Calabria, Southern Italy. Diamantis Pierrakos is co-owner and fourth-generation producer at Laconiko, one of the most awarded olive oil brands in the world, with over 400 competition honors to its name. Brooke Gil is the Whole Foods Market Category Lead and Olive Oil Sommelier, where she oversees oils, vinegars, and pastas nationally. Finally, we have Lisa Pollack who is an olive oil specialist and Education Manager at Corto Olive, where she designs tasting experiences and works directly with chefs on olive oil appreciation and application. What they told us will make you look at the olive bottle you use very differently.