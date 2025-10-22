The 12 Best Ways To Use Infused Olive Oil

Olive oil didn't become a pantry staple by accident — it makes just about everything taste better. Whether it's splashed over salads or used to roast vegetables, this liquid gold can add depth and character to even the simplest dishes. Beyond its earthy flavor, olive oil also offers several health perks, from improving heart and brain function to lowering cholesterol and fighting inflammation.

Still, plain olive oil is only the beginning. Infused olive oil goes a step further by pairing that smooth base with bold, aromatic ingredients for an extra burst of flavor. It's regular olive oil — usually extra-virgin olive oil — that's been steeped in zesty goodies such as herbs, citrus, spices, or chili.

While plenty of ready-made options exist, it's surprisingly easy to make infused olive oil at home. There are two main methods for making infused olive oil — hot and cold infusion. The hot method uses gentle heat below 140 degrees Fahrenheit to draw out the flavor from herbs or spices. Cold infusion, which involves steeping ingredients in olive oil for several days or weeks, takes more time, but it pays off with more nuanced flavors. Once ready, infused olive oil can elevate a wide range of dishes. Here are just a few ideas for your next dish, whether sweet or savory.