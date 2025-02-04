The 2 Easy Methods You Can Use To Infuse Olive Oil

If you've ever sampled a deliciously aromatic and herb-forward blend at an olive oil tasting room or restaurant, you'll understand the hype behind infused oils. Whether it's olive oil flavored with orange peel or sun-dried tomatoes, some blends can be absolutely mouthwatering — but that high price tag might just make you hesitate. Luckily, it's so easy to create your own artisanal blends of oil at home that you might just end up turning your kitchen into a miniature apothecary! Different infusions can be used in all sorts of recipes for drizzling, marinading, or cooking. The flavor-packed bottles of olive oil also make great gifts.

The two most common methods of infusing olive oil are the hot method and the cold method. The cold method takes much longer than the hot one — around a week or two versus less than an hour for heated infusions in some cases. But the cold technique can also produce a more potent taste of the infused herbs, and the resulting oil may also have a longer shelf life. The hot method is ready for bottling much more quickly, but may lack the same flavorful impact. There's also the solar method, which is a spin on the cold method that involves long-term infusion with help from the sun, but it's a less widely-used technique. Hot and cold are by far the easiest ways to do it at home.