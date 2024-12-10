Save Leftover Orange Peels To Make Your Next Secret Weapon Ingredient
Call us scrappy, but there really is nothing quite like turning trash into treasure. While it's easy to toss orange peels without a second thought, you're actually throwing away the key to a serious golden elixir. Ever heard of citrus-infused olive oil? No? Well, let us enlighten you.
This decadent oil is concocted by simply blending the zest of two oranges with a cup of olive oil — extra virgin olive oil, of course — and leaving at room temperature for about an hour. And that's it. Once you strain it through a cheesecloth, you'll have the perfect oil to up your salad or Asian-inspired hot sauce game. And if you want to take it a step further, add a sprig of rosemary to the oil and zest. The result? A bright and earthy flavor that'll have you nodding in full support with every Italian nonna who swears by olive oil for everything.
Seriously, citrus oils add so much more to the flavors of a dish than just fresh citrus alone can. For such a simple process to turn your humble kitchen creations into five-star quality meals, it almost seems like cheating. But no, it's just the kind of recipe that's so effortlessly genius, you'll be kicking yourself for having never tried it before.
Make every drizzle count with this orangey oil
The real beauty of orange-infused olive oil is how versatile it is. Drizzle over your greens, roasted veggies, grain bowls, pasta, or, to really impress the backyard barbecue crowd, ramen noodle salads. But while orange peels have sweet and floral notes that pair perfectly with savory flavors, don't overlook this oil's place on the dessert table. Experiment with olive oil cakes, citrus panna cotta, or even mix it in the crust of a ricotta cheesecake.
And while we know some of y'all have your hang-ups with using leftovers and kitchen scraps, trust us on this one. This hack reduces waste while also adding bright and complex flavors to your dishes with such minimal effort. So, really, why let those orange peels waste away in the trash when they could be infusing your food with flavor and zing? Spare the scraps, and turn them into liquid gold instead. You'll thank us later.