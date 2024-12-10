Save Leftover Orange Peels To Make Your Next Secret Weapon Ingredient

Call us scrappy, but there really is nothing quite like turning trash into treasure. While it's easy to toss orange peels without a second thought, you're actually throwing away the key to a serious golden elixir. Ever heard of citrus-infused olive oil? No? Well, let us enlighten you.

This decadent oil is concocted by simply blending the zest of two oranges with a cup of olive oil — extra virgin olive oil, of course — and leaving at room temperature for about an hour. And that's it. Once you strain it through a cheesecloth, you'll have the perfect oil to up your salad or Asian-inspired hot sauce game. And if you want to take it a step further, add a sprig of rosemary to the oil and zest. The result? A bright and earthy flavor that'll have you nodding in full support with every Italian nonna who swears by olive oil for everything.

Seriously, citrus oils add so much more to the flavors of a dish than just fresh citrus alone can. For such a simple process to turn your humble kitchen creations into five-star quality meals, it almost seems like cheating. But no, it's just the kind of recipe that's so effortlessly genius, you'll be kicking yourself for having never tried it before.