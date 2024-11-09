Yes, There Is A Difference Between Light And Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Ranging from imported Tuscan bottles to more affordable domestically produced options, olive oil is found in almost every kitchen. Its many forms speak to its omnipresence, and because it is generally more expensive than other cooking oils, it's important to understand the various types, how they're produced, and how to use them.

On the spectrum of high- to low-quality olive oil, the two extremes are extra virgin and light. Extra virgin olive oil, or EVOO, is the highest quality, and consists of the oil extracted from the initial press. This means it's the purest and freshest version of the product and, as a result, packs the most flavor. Light olive oil, on the other hand, is obtained from the later presses and refined with heat and potentially the addition of other compounds. In short, the difference lies in the production: EVOO is purely the first oil extracted, whereas light olive oil comes from later presses, after being heated and potentially mixed with other ingredients.