The Mediterranean Ingredient You Should Be Using As A Pasta Sauce
If you're a big fan of hummus, you're definitely not alone. It's great for snacking, as a sandwich or wrap spread, and so much more. You shouldn't freeze leftover hummus but you'll never have to worry about having leftovers again if you turn that hummus into a deliciously thick and velvety pasta sauce. All you need? Hummus and some pasta water to thin it out, but you can also customize the recipe to your specific taste using tons of other ingredients.
Once you have your pasta sauce, you can use it like you would any other. Toss some spaghetti or bucatini with it, use it in place of cheese sauce with macaroni, or even plate your ravioli with it. We like it with a noodle that can really sop up some liquid, like penne or rigatoni, but if your pasta sauce is on the thicker side, it can work just as well with even the thinnest of pastas like angel hair. Again, it's basically all about personal preference here, and that's part of what makes this dish so great.
Easy ways to elevate your hummus pasta sauce
You can easily elevate store-bought hummus by adding tahini, and it's a great addition to your hummus pasta sauce, too, since it brings a delightful nutty flavor and creaminess. But tahini is definitely not the only ingredient that can bump up your hummus. If you really want to take your hummus pasta to the next level, we suggest adding more aromatics like chopped onions and garlic, or extra veggies like artichoke or zucchini. Tomatoes, especially of the sun-dried variety, make for a savory-sweet and kind of smoky addition, and you can squeeze in extra lemon juice for a bright, refreshing kick.
But, if you really want to go above and beyond, then the way to go is definitely to use homemade hummus. We have some pro tips for making the creamiest hummus at home to get you started. Really, it's not as hard as you might think, and you'll have a much richer, smoother, and frankly tastier dip than anything you could buy at the store. On top of that, you can infuse your homemade hummus with anything you want when you make it, meaning you won't have to add aromatics if you decide to use it as a sauce base later. Now that's a win-win situation with a delicious prize waiting at the end.