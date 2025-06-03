The Mediterranean Ingredient You Should Be Using As A Pasta Sauce

If you're a big fan of hummus, you're definitely not alone. It's great for snacking, as a sandwich or wrap spread, and so much more. You shouldn't freeze leftover hummus but you'll never have to worry about having leftovers again if you turn that hummus into a deliciously thick and velvety pasta sauce. All you need? Hummus and some pasta water to thin it out, but you can also customize the recipe to your specific taste using tons of other ingredients.

Once you have your pasta sauce, you can use it like you would any other. Toss some spaghetti or bucatini with it, use it in place of cheese sauce with macaroni, or even plate your ravioli with it. We like it with a noodle that can really sop up some liquid, like penne or rigatoni, but if your pasta sauce is on the thicker side, it can work just as well with even the thinnest of pastas like angel hair. Again, it's basically all about personal preference here, and that's part of what makes this dish so great.