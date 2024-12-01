Why You Shouldn't Freeze Leftover Hummus

Hummus, that delightful chickpea (or garbanzo bean, same difference) dip, was introduced, large-scale, to American palates in 1986; though it has been a part of Middle Eastern diets for centuries. Now, there are numerous make-at-home recipes for hummus, but most people just grab a tub of it at the grocery store. The store-bought stuff stays good for about a week (homemade anywhere from three to five days), but if you were thinking about freezing it to extend its shelf-life, you might want to reconsider.

"I do not suggest freezing hummus, as it will diminish the quality," says CJ Jacobson, a contestant on "Top Chef" Seasons 3 and 10 and both chef and partner at Aba and Ēma restaurants, both in Chicago. This is especially true of hummus with any mix-ins or toppings, like roasted red peppers. Such ingredients' flavor can be affected harshly by both the freezing, the thawing, or both.

While store-bought hummus does tend to freeze better than homemade (thanks to the preservatives many companies add to it), overall, sticking any hummus in the freezer will change both its flavor and texture, and not for the better. As Jacobson put it, "I recommend refrigerating it in an air-tight container until you are ready to enjoy!"