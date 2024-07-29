Here's How Long Store-Bought Hummus Lasts After Being Opened

Nothing makes vegetables taste great or complements a Middle Eastern-inspired meal like hummus (no matter how you pronounce it). If you don't have the time or inclination to make your own, store-bought is an easy solution that is found in pretty much all supermarkets. It's perfect for dipping, making hummus quesadillas, or even as a dessert. Once you've opened this chickpea-based dip, however, you have a limited timeframe in which to eat it before it starts to go bad.

That's because opened store-bought hummus stays good in the fridge for up to seven days, provided it remains below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and is stored in an air-tight container (the container it comes in from the store is totally fine). Further, hummus, like all perishables, can only stay out on the counter for two hours; after that, its temperature rises to the point where bacterial growth becomes much more likely. If you don't get around to eating your hummus right away, however, you're in luck. This dip can stay good, unopened, in the fridge for about a week after the "best by" or expiration date (whichever is on the package), or up to a month after the purchase date. After that, it really should hit the trash can.

