Here's How Long Store-Bought Hummus Lasts After Being Opened
Nothing makes vegetables taste great or complements a Middle Eastern-inspired meal like hummus (no matter how you pronounce it). If you don't have the time or inclination to make your own, store-bought is an easy solution that is found in pretty much all supermarkets. It's perfect for dipping, making hummus quesadillas, or even as a dessert. Once you've opened this chickpea-based dip, however, you have a limited timeframe in which to eat it before it starts to go bad.
That's because opened store-bought hummus stays good in the fridge for up to seven days, provided it remains below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and is stored in an air-tight container (the container it comes in from the store is totally fine). Further, hummus, like all perishables, can only stay out on the counter for two hours; after that, its temperature rises to the point where bacterial growth becomes much more likely. If you don't get around to eating your hummus right away, however, you're in luck. This dip can stay good, unopened, in the fridge for about a week after the "best by" or expiration date (whichever is on the package), or up to a month after the purchase date. After that, it really should hit the trash can.
Signs your hummus has gone bad
If you can't remember when you opened your hummus or the expiration date is unreadable, there are still signs that it's gone bad and should be tossed. First and foremost — because it's the first thing that will hit you when you open it — is the smell. Does it smell kind of rank and rotten or just off, not like it should? Into the garbage it goes.
There's also how it looks. Along with a strong odor typically comes the appearance of mold. While you can cut off mold from certain hard cheeses and still eat the rest of the wedge, with a dip like hummus the mold's spores or roots can be far entrenched inside the container but invisible to the naked eye. So, just removing the mold from the top won't do the trick. You should also check the texture while you're at it, even if you don't see mold or smell anything rotten. Some separation is normal, but if the solids and liquids don't stir back together and look like they did when the hummus was new, it's probably best to err on the side of caution and toss it.
Extend the shelf-life of your hummus by freezing it
You can freeze your hummus if, say, you got it on sale for a great price (and you recognize that it could see a rise in price as climate change wreaks havoc on chickpea crops). It will maintain its peak taste and texture for about four months in the freezer if properly stored. The plastic container it came in likely won't offer enough protection against the freezer; instead, choose a thick glass or plastic container and scoop the hummus in, not quite to the top. Drizzle a little olive oil on top (it will help lock moisture in) and place the cover on.
When you're ready to eat it, take it out of the freezer and put it in the fridge to thaw. This process can take anywhere from a few hours to overnight, so think ahead if you're going to be using it for a party. Once it's ready, you should mix it up to undo any separation that might have occurred in the freezer or when defrosting; it should be super close to its original texture and taste.