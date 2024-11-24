Pro Tips For Making The Creamiest Hummus At Home

Hummus is a simple dish consisting primarily of mashed chickpeas, tahini, oil, and lemon juice with a few seasonings. Yet, nevertheless, you could wind up paying over $5 for a small tub of it. If you have a daily hummus habit, this can add up, so you might want to consider making homemade hummus. Not only is it cheaper, but you can control the flavor and omit any unwanted additives. (This last one probably goes without saying unless you're a food chemist who stocks their pantry with preservatives.) How can you make sure that your DIY hummus is as creamy as the kind that comes out of a tub, though? The Takeout posed this question to CJ Jacobson, who competed on "Top Chef" back in the mid-tweens and is now involved in running the two Chicago restaurants Aba and Ēma. He feels very strongly that the best homemade hummus always begins with dried chickpeas.

So, if you start with rock-hard little legumes, how do you wind up with something soft and creamy? As Jacobson told The Takeout, you need to "Cook the chickpeas for a very long time." Which is to say, for about two hours. You want the garbanzos (yep, same bean) cooked way past al dente. According to Jacobson, the desired texture is "soft and mushy." He also recommends sprinkling baking soda into the cooking water to soften the skins. The softer the better, because if you want silky-smooth hummus, you're going to have to peel the peas.