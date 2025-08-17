The Best Type Of Bread To Pair With Dipping Oil
Eating bread with dipping oil is a staple of Italian cuisine and a highlight of many nostalgic Italian restaurant chains over the years. However, because different styles of bread pair with dipping oil better than others, ensuring you grab a suitable loaf of bread is a must if you're making some Italian cuisine at home. For more insight into the dos and don'ts when it comes to bread and dipping oil, we turned to the recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, Joanne Gallagher, who said it's all about choosing bread with a good texture. "The best breads for pairing with dipping oil are crusty, artisan-style varieties. Think ciabatta, baguette, focaccia, Italian loaf, sourdough, or even rustic country bread," Gallagher listed. "These breads share a sturdy, chewy exterior and a soft, absorbent crumb that perfectly soaks up the oil, herbs, and seasonings without quickly falling apart."
Among these options, the best of the best is likely focaccia — a bread known to include flavorful toppings like tomatoes and olive oil – due to its ideal texture. "Focaccia is especially great because its tender, dimpled surface soaks up oil while delivering extra flavor from toppings like rosemary or garlic," Gallagher informed.
How to make bread and dipping oil the perfect appetizer
Now, even if you can't get your hands on one of the ideal types of bread to accompany your dipping oil, simply assuring you don't go in the opposite direction and get a loaf that is soft and fragile can save you from a poor experience. "Avoid overly soft breads (such as sandwich loaves), which often get soggy and don't hold up," Gallagher warned. Furthermore, sweet breads like Hawaiian rolls or zucchini bread tend to clash with the taste of dipping oil, so it's best to stay away from them as well.
As for the dipping oil itself, simply pouring some delicious extra virgin olive oil into a dish and calling it a day won't get you the best experience possible. Instead, adding a few small yet vital ingredients to the mix is the perfect way to get a phenomenal starting dish. "Use a high-quality extra virgin olive oil, mixing in a little balsamic vinegar, freshly cracked herbs, garlic, and a touch of salt or cheese before serving," Gallagher advised, "It's simple, delicious, and always a crowd-pleaser!"