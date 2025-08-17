The Best Type Of Bread To Pair With Dipping Oil

Eating bread with dipping oil is a staple of Italian cuisine and a highlight of many nostalgic Italian restaurant chains over the years. However, because different styles of bread pair with dipping oil better than others, ensuring you grab a suitable loaf of bread is a must if you're making some Italian cuisine at home. For more insight into the dos and don'ts when it comes to bread and dipping oil, we turned to the recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, Joanne Gallagher, who said it's all about choosing bread with a good texture. "The best breads for pairing with dipping oil are crusty, artisan-style varieties. Think ciabatta, baguette, focaccia, Italian loaf, sourdough, or even rustic country bread," Gallagher listed. "These breads share a sturdy, chewy exterior and a soft, absorbent crumb that perfectly soaks up the oil, herbs, and seasonings without quickly falling apart."

Among these options, the best of the best is likely focaccia — a bread known to include flavorful toppings like tomatoes and olive oil – due to its ideal texture. "Focaccia is especially great because its tender, dimpled surface soaks up oil while delivering extra flavor from toppings like rosemary or garlic," Gallagher informed.