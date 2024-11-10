Season Your Popcorn Using A Sweet Breakfast Favorite As Inspiration

It's rare to have breakfast and popcorn running in the same chain of thought. But firing up your imagination occasionally is always a good idea, especially when it involves bringing together a breakfast favorite with an evergreen snack. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal became a rage when it was launched by General Mills in 1984, and of late, many seem inclined to give good ole popcorn a fun twist with the flavor. While you are likely to spot a version of this snack mash-up at any Costco outlet, it's actually quite simple to create at home.

Butter, cinnamon, and popped unbuttered, unsalted popcorn are nearly indispensable for this addictive snack, so go ahead and mix them up. You can always add a personal spin and come up with a recipe of your liking by playing with other ingredients. Go for the first one that comes to mind when you imagine Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn (it's very likely to be caramel or chocolate). And, hey, you can always pick up the dedicated breakfast cereal spinoff's seasoning known as Cinnadust seasoning.

If chocolate is the flavor you have in mind, reach for melted white chocolate. Drizzle it on top of the mix, and toss to coat. If caramel's your pick, heat it along with butter and water in a saucepan. Once melted, add the mixture and toss before baking. A sprinkle of kosher salt is optional but rounds out the sweetness nicely. Oh, and don't forget to remove all un-popped kernels before baking.