The Unexpected Oil That Will Level-Up Your Pasta Game

Flavored and infused oils are nothing new to the culinary world. For years, we've been dipping our breads in garlic oil and basil oil, drizzling pizza with chili oil, and finishing our fish dishes with lemon oil. Tomato oil isn't really talked about so much on a wide scale, but it should be, especially when it comes to pasta. We already know that pasta with tomato sauce is a classic combo. So, it makes sense, then, to add a generous drizzle of tomato infused oil over your spaghetti. To be clear, we're not talking about tomato seed oil here. While it does exist, tomato seed oil is primarily used in cosmetics and skincare items. The kind you want to use on pasta is oil infused with sunny tomato flavor.

Tomato oil has been a must-order at Pastabilities restaurant in Syracuse, New York for years, and has earned the praise of both locals and visitors like Guy Fieri. It is definitely more of a saucy consistency but is made with tomatoes, olive oil, honey, garlic, and chili peppers. You can also find tomato-infused oil that is less chunky and more of a cohesive oil, and versions that are made with roasted tomatoes for depth of flavor.

The aromatic oil works well on pasta dishes that already have a tomato-based sauce, as it will bring out the tomato flavor even more. Or try it with pasta that features roasted vegetables, or to brighten and enhance any rich, creamy sauces.