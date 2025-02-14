The Unexpected Oil That Will Level-Up Your Pasta Game
Flavored and infused oils are nothing new to the culinary world. For years, we've been dipping our breads in garlic oil and basil oil, drizzling pizza with chili oil, and finishing our fish dishes with lemon oil. Tomato oil isn't really talked about so much on a wide scale, but it should be, especially when it comes to pasta. We already know that pasta with tomato sauce is a classic combo. So, it makes sense, then, to add a generous drizzle of tomato infused oil over your spaghetti. To be clear, we're not talking about tomato seed oil here. While it does exist, tomato seed oil is primarily used in cosmetics and skincare items. The kind you want to use on pasta is oil infused with sunny tomato flavor.
Tomato oil has been a must-order at Pastabilities restaurant in Syracuse, New York for years, and has earned the praise of both locals and visitors like Guy Fieri. It is definitely more of a saucy consistency but is made with tomatoes, olive oil, honey, garlic, and chili peppers. You can also find tomato-infused oil that is less chunky and more of a cohesive oil, and versions that are made with roasted tomatoes for depth of flavor.
The aromatic oil works well on pasta dishes that already have a tomato-based sauce, as it will bring out the tomato flavor even more. Or try it with pasta that features roasted vegetables, or to brighten and enhance any rich, creamy sauces.
How to make tomato oil at home
Making your own tomato oil isn't especially difficult, but it does take some wait time. Of course, try to use the best and sweetest tomatoes you can find, whether that's small cherry tomatoes or large heirlooms. Using two plates or lids is a great way to slice lots of cherry tomatoes at once. Purée the tomatoes with oil (olive or a neutral-flavored oil is fine) and your chosen ingredients, such as roasted garlic, basil, or chilis. Let everything sit in the fridge overnight; this will give the oil a chance to absorb all the flavor of your ingredients and take on a gorgeous orange-red color. The next day, strain the mixture through cheesecloth, and you'll have tomato oil ready to use. It should keep for up to a couple of weeks in a clean, dry container in the fridge.
If you're not completely happy with the initial flavor of your tomatoes, don't sweat it. You can always roast them in the oven with some oil and salt to concentrate the flavor first. Once they're soft and beginning to brown, remove them from the oven, and carry on with the puréeing process.
In addition to pasta, you could drizzle the tasty oil over pizza, cheeses, and soups — or use it as an easy way to elevate Caprese salad. Pour a little on hummus and whipped feta, on top of thick Greek yogurt for a savory, protein-filled snack, and over roasted meats like chicken and pork. Or keep things simple yet delicious by using the flavorful oil as a dip for some good bread.