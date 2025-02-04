Here's Ina Garten's Favorite Store-Bought Olive Oil

It is no secret that we at The Takeout love Ina Garten. She is the undisputed queen of the Food Network, and I personally have no issue in taking all of her tips and suggestions as culinary law.

The central crux of Ina's cooking philosophy is using basic but high-quality ingredients, showing that cooking doesn't have to be complicated to get the best flavor. We already know her emphasis on splurging on good butter, Dijon mustard, and, most famously, vanilla, but how are you supposed to know which brands live up to Ina's standards?

With the number of recipes it is used in, whether mixing up a salad dressing or just sauteeing in a pan, high-quality olive oil should take utmost importance in everyone's pantry. The olive oil that Ina Garten turns to the most is Olio Santo extra-virgin olive oil, and thankfully, the brand is quite easy to find in stores.