The Best Olive Oils Will Always Come In This Type Of Bottle

Whether olive oil is the star of your kitchen or just another ingredient stuffed away in the pantry, it actually matters what kind of bottle it comes in. After all, olive oil will eventually go rancid, and the way it's stored will affect how long it stays fresh. To find out more about the best kind of bottle for olive oil, we reached out to Patrick Martin, the owner and miller at Frantoio Grove.

"Olive oil storage and quality are complex problems that manufacturers need to consider when addressing packaging," Martin told The Takeout. "Most olive oil manufacturers that do care about quality are packaging in dark glass or metal containers." Light — both UV and artificial — can hasten olive oil deterioration, but darker and opaque packaging shields olive oil from breaking down due to the light.

However, Martin said, "Plastic, whether clear or dark, is more permeable to oxygen and is never ideal, although dark or opaque plastic is certainly better than clear plastic." Then, there's also the problem of plastic polluting food. "Additionally, BPA is known to leach into olive oil, and it can sometimes be difficult to verify that the manufacturer is using a BPA-free plastic," Martin said. Olive oil packaged in glass bottles or food-safe lacquer-coated metal containers doesn't have these same issues, since they protect against oxidation better and don't contain BPA.

All that being said, Martin did note that a plastic bottle isn't an immediate write-off for him. " ... I wouldn't necessarily write off an olive oil for the sole fact that it's packaged in a plastic container, [but] it would indicate the priorities of the manufacturer, and I generally recommend steering away from those olive oils when possible."