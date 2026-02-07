14 Foods That Contain The Most Plastic Pollution

If you keep even a casual eye on the news, then you've probably seen plenty of headlines spouting the dangers of microplastics. While two decades ago, just the word "microplastics" would've likely been a term you weren't even familiar with, today, it seems to be something everyone is talking about, even if you're not actively worried about the health risks.

Microplastics are exactly what they sound like: microscopic particles of plastic that measure up to 5 millimeters long. Microplastics are the result of plastic's inability to truly, organically decay. Instead, it breaks down into these microscopic pieces that enter the environment in massive quantities, with the pollution spread by wind, and water, affecting everything it touches. Microplastics also leach out of products that you use every day, like toothpaste. As humans ingest or inhale microplastics, they face risks such as cardiovascular problems, allergies, autoimmune disease, cancer, and early dementia.

Still, researchers assure that there's no need to panic. The best thing to do is to reduce microplastic exposure, knowing that it's impossible to avoid eating or drinking microplastics altogether. One good place to start? Knowing which foods are highly likely to contain plastic contamination.